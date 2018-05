Woodhall Spa Cricket Club will host their third beer festival next weekend.

The festival will take place at Jubilee Park, in Stixwould Road, on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27. (12pm - 10pm).

Visitors can enjoy live music from noon, their choice of 60 different beers and ciders and a barbecue.

Bands and artists announced so far include The Rogues, Freeloaders, The Ruffs and Sam Glover.

There is no entry fee.

For more information, search for Woodhall Spa Cricket Club on Facebook.