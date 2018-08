Not even the recent heatave was going to stop Stephen Kemp delivering a timely boost to fundraising efforts for St Swithin Church in Baumber.

Stephen, who has autism and learning disabilities, lives in Baumber and has been fundraising for the church which is badly in need of repair.

Despite the hot weather, he managed to complete a 20km sponsored walk, raising a total of £320.

Proud parents Margaret and Bernard have thanked everyone who sponsored him.