Barnes Wallis students put in bags of effort

Students at Tattershall’s Barnes Wallis Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, were out in full force at Tesco Lincoln where they carefully bagged up shopping for customers to raise money for charity.

In just four hours, the team managed to raise an incredible £410, which will be shared between the academy’s chosen charities including Coningsby Kennels, the Salvation Army and Water Aid UK.

Chris Blanchard, chair of Governors at Barnes Wallis Academy, said: “We are extremely pleased to see our students taking so much pride in helping local communities.”