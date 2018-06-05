Barkwith pub on target for winning shots

The Northern Shooting Show Bell Target County Championship was held in the Cross Roads Pub at East Barkwith, with more than 30 people taking part.

The county championship was a tight match, with some of the rounds going to 12-shot sudden death playoffs.

But it was Ian Spridgens, shooting for the Sun Inn at Saxilby, who took the title, scoring a perfect 25.5 on each round.

In second place was Stoyan Kosta, also from the Sun Inn, with third place going to Gary Griffin from the Heneage Arms at Hainton.

Shooters who were knocked out in the first round were entered in to a plate competition, which was won by Garry Hopkins of the Heneage

The junior competition was won by Amy Chapman, who has progressed over the year to not only win the county championship, but also attaining her Marksman’s Badge.

Paul Whitlam Managing Director of the Northern Shooting Show presented the prizes.

The league presentation also took place, with Amy Chapman collecting the Shield and keepsakes for the Heneage pub who won the league from the Sun Inn, followed by the White Hart Lissington and the Cross Roads.

Dave Carter, Development officer for Lincolnshire Small Bore Rifle Association, said: “Thanks go to Air Arms for their support providing equipment to be used by the teams.”

Claire West MD for Air Arms said: “We are pleased to support projects that get more people involved in the sport and this project shows that it appeals to all regardless of age or ability.”

Anyone interested in trying the sport can contact Dave Carter, County Development Officer on dc_a@btconnect.com