Speaker at the March meeting was June Barton - also known as ‘Queen of the Salt Marshes’.

Her knowledge was vast and she kept everyone entertained with her tales

Members heard of plans for outings this year and there are also lots of courses and trips organised by the Federation that members can go on.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday May 1 in the Methodist Hall, starting at 7.30pm, when Sue Binns will be talking about Wragby Hand Bell Ringers.

Details on 01526 399297 or Nina 01526 399663,