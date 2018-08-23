Bardney unites in support of brave motorbike star Ivan

A motorbike racing star who was left fighting for his life after a horrifying crash has been assured his entire home village is behind his brave recovery.

Ivan Lintin, who lives in Bardney, was rushed to hospital after a fatal collision on the Isle of Man in July.

He was one of three riders injured, while James Cowton from Driffield was killed.

After a first week when his condition was described as ‘critical’, Mr Lintin is making a positive recovery.

He is still in hospital in Liverpool but hopes to move to Lincoln County Hospital to be closer to family and friends.

Landlords and staff at Mr Lintin’s local - the Nag’s Head in Bardney - organised a series of fundraising events to help the family with expenses during his recovery.

They have raised around £4,500 - with more money continuing to pour in.

Julie Judd, a member of staff at the pub, said: “There’s been an amazing response and we can’t thank people enough.

“I can remember Ivan being born and I’ve watched him grow into an outstanding person.

“They are a wonderful family and we wanted to do something to help.

“In one sense, we were surprised by the response but in another we weren’t because everyone is behind him - the whole community.”

Nag’s Head landlords Glen and Carol Stothard moved to Bardney 12 years ago and were key figures in the fundraising.

Mr Stothard told a motorsport magazine: “Ivan has supported us over the years and he always used to pop in for a lasagne before every meeting – he loves our lasagnes!

“His family has always supported us so we thought we’d give something back to him.”

The major fundraiser was a charity night at the Nag’s Head earlier this month, featuring a raffle with some prizes donated by various past and present motorcycle stars including Sam Lowes, Steve Plater and Dave Hewson.

Mrs Judd added: “The place was packed. People came from all over. They just wanted to help.

“Ivan’s partner and his mum and dad were there and they were overwhelmed.

“We were all worried, especially that first week but now he’s getting better.

“We can’t wait to see him back racing again. It will be a long road but he’ll do it. He’s a real fighter.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lintin has used his official Twitter account to thank people for their support.

