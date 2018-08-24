Bardney Gala set to return for 10th anniversary

Bardney Gala will celebrating its tenth anniversary this Sunday (August 26) - and organisers are preparing for its biggest event yet.

The gala, which is free to enter, will be returning to the Bardney Village Hall and Playing Field from 1-5pm, with a bumper range of activities planned.

Among the new acts are an interactive yoga demonstration and a children’s fancy dress parade, while favourites such as the classic vehicle competition and dancing dogs demonstration are set to make a return.

The gala, which is being sponsored by Lincolnshire housebuilder Chestnut Homes, will be raising funds towards an all-weather sports pitch for the Bardney Youth Club and equipment for the Bardney Gateway Centre.

Over its 10 years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for the Gateway Centre, which is home to several groups including UMBRELLA – a support group the families of people with Autism and other hidden conditions - providing funds to refurbish its kitchen and create a wheelchair-friendly entrance.

Chair of the Bardney Gala Committee, Caroline Howe, has been organising the event since it was first held a decade ago.

She said: “It’s given me great pride to watch the gala grow into the event it is today and I like to think it’s helped put Bardney on the map.

“This year we will be introducing three entertainment rings, with live music all afternoon - including gala favourites Steppin’ Stones – at our dedicated music stage, Punch and Judy at our dedicated children’s ring all the demonstrations and races taking place on our main stage.

“We’re very proud to be a longstanding supporter of the Gateway Centre and I hope that as many people as possible turn out for this very deserving cause.

“I’d like to thank all the companies who have supported the gala over its 10 years. Without this support the gala wouldn’t be the event it is.”

Chestnut Homes has supported the gala throughout its 10 years and will be donating a 32 inch flat-screen TV as the main prize for this year’s raffle.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “The gala has been a roaring success . Caroline’s commitment is highly commendable.”