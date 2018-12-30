Bardney company named in ‘worst ever’ river pollution

The company accused of a major pollution incident on the River Witham that killed at least 100,000 fish has been told they must develop plans to restore the river.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued agricultural and fertiliser company Omex Agriculture Limited - whose head office is near Bardney - with a ‘notice of liability’ under the Environmental Damage (Prevention and Remediation) Regulations 2015.

The notice – only the second the EA has issued since the regulations came into place – requires the company to develop plans for repairing the environmental damage caused when ammonia entered the river in March 2018.

The ammonia affected the river from Bardney to the Wash, severely impacting the condition of the river and its ecosystems.

It’s thought to be the worst river pollution incident ever recorded in the county.

Fisheries teams have since re-stocked the river with more than 1.5 million fish larvae.

The EA is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the pollution and says further action will be considered.