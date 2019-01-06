Bardney and Tattershall schools lead the way in rankings

The scores are in - and children in the Horncastle News area are some of the best-educated in the county.

Several schools impressed in county-wide rankings for pupil improvement in reading, writing and mathematics.

The county’s primary schools were awarded scores reflecting pupils’ progress between Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 exams.

Based on results, the schools were given a progress score in reading, writing and mathematics.

The score recognises the improvement students have made in their final years of primary education.

A score of zero represented average progress across schools, with positive and negative scores awarded for better or worse improvement.

Tattershall and Bardney primary schools finished inside the top ten in Lincolnshire - with some of the most impressive scores in the county.

Meanwhile, other schools in the area held their own with average progress scores and average exam scores over the expected 100.

Horncastle Primary trailed a little behind with below average progress scores with -1.6 in reading, -3.1 in writing and -2.1 in maths.

However, it still achieved excellent average exam marks of 106 in reading and 105 in maths - both above the national average.

Furthermore, an impressive 16% of Horncastle pupils are achieving a higher standard of attainment - setting the school apart from many others in the area.

Bardney finished third overall in the county with scores in reading, writing and maths of 4.9, 2.2 and 7.7 respectively.

Average scores for reading and maths were well over the 100 mark, with 109 and 122 respectively.

Tattershall were just a couple of places behind in fifth place, with a reading score of 4.5, 2.5 for writing and 4.4 for maths. Tattershall pupils also achieved average scores in reading and maths of over 100, with 107 in both.

Kirkby-on-Bain, Coningsby St Michael’s, Donington on Bain and Wragby primary schools all performed well, with average progress scores across the board and between 69 and 83% of pupils achieving the expected standard.