Fire crews from Bardney and Louth will be getting into a lather this weekend for good causes.

This Saturday, April 14, from 10am Bardney Fire Station will be raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity and the FF Hawcroft Fund.

Louth Fire Station will also open from 10am for car washes, raising money for the FF Hawcroft Fund.

• It follows a month of car washes at fire stations across the county in March, in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.