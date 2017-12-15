Banovallum teacher has top class experience

A teacher at a Horncastle school was ‘genuinely mesmerized’ after meeting with Poet Laureate for the country, Carol Ann Duffy.

Gemma Lewis, an art teacher and progress manager at Banovallum School, was invited to meet Ms Duffy by Lincoln University’s Alumni team.

The trip was part of Lincoln University’s Great Lives Series.

Ms Duffy is the first female, first Scot and first openly ‘LGBT’ person to hold the position of Poet Laureate.

The evening began with a small reception in The Isaac Newton building for a teachers’ networking opportunity.

Ms Duffy joined the group shortly afterwards where she spent an hour chatting with her guests, mentioning her feelings towards technology.

During the chat, Ms Duffy disclosed that she is not a fan of technology, and prefers to write on paper.

She also told the group she had never typed a poem on a computer, and spoke of her genuine love of working with young people.

She explained that they ask the most interesting questions about her work and often see things in her poems that she doesn’t.

Guests were then invited to listen to Carol Ann reading a selection of her works.

She read favourites such as ‘Prayer’, ‘Mrs Midas’, Mrs Faust’ and the very moving ‘Liverpool’.

Miss Lewis felt it was a fascinating and inspiring experience. She said: “Her manipulation of the written and spoken word is almost magical. At times, I was genuinely mesmerized”.