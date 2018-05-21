Banovallum students get creative as part of town festival

Pupils from Banovallum School contributed to a week-long arts festival at St Mary’s Church recently.

The annual event gave pupils a chance to shine on stage at the church in front of members of the public.

Inspired by this years theme of freedom, students created artwork, put on some touching drama performances as well as themed music and poetry.

Mr Tom Bollan, head of creative arts and design technology at Banovallum School, said: “This is a prime example of how access to the creative subjects can build confidence, self belief and pride in young individuals.

“Sharing the experience with the public and the wider community enhances the experience and builds lasting connections between the youngsters, the town’s schools and the church.

“Thanks to the team at St Mary’s Church for hosting and organising such a memorable event.”