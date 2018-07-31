Banovallum Gymnastics Club put on the style in top event

Members of the Horncastle-based Banovallum Gymnastics Club certainly looked smart when they took part in a recent county competition.

Local company Kitchen Solutions (Dan Johns) sponsored new tracksuits for the club’s advanced group of gymnasts and two senior coaches.

The gymnasts wore the tracksuits for the first time at the county event and appeared to inspire them to impressive performances.

The competition was divided into levels and Banovallum entered gymnasts in level 7 and 6 (the lower the number the harder the level.)

Several gymnasts took part at level 7 and needed to score at least 44.0 - no easy task.

Jessie Pearson achieved ths pass figure and other Banovallum competitors came really close - missing out by the narrowest of margins.

Banovallum also entered four gymnasts at level 6 .

Lola Johns, Leila Hall and Katelyn Allen all passed.

Abi Clarkson came home with a bronze on vault for the overall competition with a score of 11.75 out of 12.20 and Leila finished fourth overall on the floor event - out of 80 hopefuls..

Head coach Debby Butler said: “Well done to all our gymnasts. Most of them were competing at this level for the first time.”

In the summer holidays, the club is holding two taster days of gymnastics and trampolining for any child over six years of age at the Barnes Wallis Academy, in Tattershall.

There is a charge involved for the sessions.

The courses are this Friday (July 27) and Monday August 6.

There are only a few places are left.

The Gymnastics Club runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at Banovallum School, Horncastle.

The club would welcome all standards, from beginners to more advanced gymnasts, boys or girls.

The club is also looking for sponsorship for its development squad - or any other group.

If anyone can help, or wants details of taster days or events in general, they should ring Debby Butler on 01507 526062.