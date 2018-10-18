Banovallum Brass to perform at St Mary’s

Rehearsals are in full swing for a Horncastle-based brass band who will perform their autumn concert in the town tomorrow (Friday).

Banovallum Brass will appear at St Mary’s Church, in Church Lane on October 19.

The programme for the evening will include solos from band members Amy Pick and Emily Bourn.

The band will also be proudly displaying the trophy they won at the recent Bolsover Festival of Brass contest.

The evening will conclude with a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ finale with all the usual favourites, including Fantasia on British Sea Songs and Jerusalem.

Tickets, priced at £6 for adults, £5 for concessions and free for children under the age of 14, will be available on the door this Friday.

The evening starts at 7.30pm.