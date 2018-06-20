Bakewell Pudding ‘lost in space’ could now be in the Lincolnshire Wolds

A Peak District school is asking for the Lincolnshire public’s help after pupils sent a Bakewell Pudding into space - which has now become ‘lost in space’ over our county.

Earlier this week, Year 4 pupils at S. Anselm’s School in Bakewell, Derbyshire, launched a high-altitude balloon into the stratosphere with a Bakewell Pudding attached, which has sadly been ‘lost in space’ on its route towards the Lincolnshire Wolds.

The Bakewell Pudding before take-off.

A school spokesman said: “(The Bakewell Pudding)’s scheduled course should have taken it to Lincolnshire, landing somewhere in the vicinity of Maltby.

“Therefore the likelihood is that it will be somewhere in Lincolnshire, and of course, the children very much hope that it will be found so it can be retrieved, along with the technology and exciting data on board.

“It could be in a garden – but more likely in a field or even hanging in a tree. Of course, we wouldn’t want people to trample over valuable crops trying to look, so people would need to be careful not to damage anything if helping in the search!”

“The balloon itself will have burst so it is just the payload that we are looking for – which is quite brightly coloured.”

The balloon was initially tracked at an altitude of 13,033 metres with a surrounding air temperature of -36 degrees celsius, eventually reaching an altitude of 33,000 metres before communication was lost.

• If you find the lost Bakewell Pudding and equipment, contact the school via https://www.sanselms.co.uk/contact.