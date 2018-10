A well-supported Macmillan event at the Methodist Church in Coningsby has raised £356 for the charity.

There was a cake stall, raffle, tombola, ‘guess how many jelly beans in a jar’ and guess the weight of a cake.

The event was organised by Kath Forrest, who is pictured above, third from the left, with her team of helpers.

Local businesses came up trumps with prizes for the raffle, for which Kath wants to send her very grateful thanks.