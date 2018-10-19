Back of the net! Wragby pupils look just the part after sporty gift

Pupils at Wragby Primary School look just the ticket after a special delivery of sports equipment just in time for the start of the new school term

The school’s football club are the proud owners of a Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack which includes Nike match footballs, training bibs, and numbered and lettered floor markings.

Wragby Primary School has been given the kit after the school applied for last year’s Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme.

The scheme is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme which uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools across England and Wales the opportunity to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Richard Scudamore, Executive Chairman of the Premier League said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs provide a fantastic boost to schools at the start of the new school year.

Mr Hinson, who is the school’s football teacher, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all involved with the Premier League Primary Stars initiative.

“The range of sporting equipment we received is fantastic and is already being enjoyed by many of our children at school.

“I was delighted to also receive an official Premier League teacher tracksuit, which I am already enjoying wearing as it looks very smart”.

“It is a very exciting time for our school - especially regarding football - so this will really help us to continue to develop and progress with delivering fun football sessions for all of our children at Wragby Primary School.”