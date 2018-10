Dedication, determination and sheer hard work certainly paid off for these Banovallum School students.

They are pictured at the presentation of their Bronze Awards as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Scheme.

The students had to complete three categories - inlcuding a two day hike through theLincolnshire Wolds carrying their own tent, sleeping bag, cooking stove, food and spare clothes.

It was a fantastic triumph and many of the students will now go on to their Silver Awards.