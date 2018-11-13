Award success for Woodhall Country Park Lodges

A Woodhall Spa business is toasting success after winning a prestigious award.

Woodhall Country Park Lodges has been named Best Large Lodge Escape destination in the East of England.

The accolade was presented at the 13th annual gala awards evening for UK holiday giant Hoseasons.

Steven Schofield, Director at Woodhall Country Park Lodges said: “This is fantastic news.

“The success of our business is ultimately dependent on how holidaymakers feel about their stay with us, so receiving an award based on the strength of our customer satisfaction scores is particularly pleasing.

“We do everything we can to give our guests a first-rate experience whenever they visit, so it’s nice for the team to get the recognition they deserve.”

Simon Altham, Managing Director of Revenue at Hoseasons added: “It was an absolute pleasure to hand over this award to the team at Woodhall Country Park Lodges.

“We all know the importance that positive reviews can have on bookings and it’s clear from the feedback they’ve been receiving that they’re doing a fantastic job of looking after our customers.

“They deserve all the plaudits that come their way and I wish them every success for the year ahead.”

• Woodhall Country Park Lodges is part of Hoseasons’ Wanderwood collection. To find out more, click here