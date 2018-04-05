Award success for two well known figures in Horncastle

The outstanding work of Horncastle duo PSCO Nigel Wass and Alan Maskell has been recognised with High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Awards.

PCSO Wass and Mr Maskell - the long-serving Watch Manger at Horncastle Fire Station - were presented with their awards at a ceremony at Lincoln Castle yesterday (Wednesday).

PCSO Wass was nominated by Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, and Mr Maskell was nominated by Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill.

Mr Jones said: “I was honoured to see them receive their awards for their incredible work supporting our community.”

PCSO Wass is involved in a number of projects in Horncastle and has recently been a leading figure in the campaign against scams.

Mr Maskell has been a firefighter for more than 40 years.

*See next week’s Horncastle News for more details.