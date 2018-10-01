Award success for Horncastle pupils

More than 30 students from Banovallum School, in Horncastle, have been presented with their Duke of Edinburgh Award (DoE) certificates.

The award provides students in Years 9 and 10 the opportunity to experience practical, cultural and adventurous activities.

It is highly regarded by many employees, colleges and universities as an important aspect in their selection of candidates.

The activities are chosen by the students and there are four sections they must complete - skills, volunteering, a physical recreation activity and an expedition.

This year’s group featured 31 students who completed their bronze award.

There were five expedition groups, the last of which completed their qualifying expedition in mid-September in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

The majority of students will borrow equipment from the school to complete their expeditions.

This year, the DofE group was fortunate to receive sponsorship from the Friends of Banovallum, George Jobson’s Trust and the Michael Cornish Charitable Trust.

That helped purchase new equipment such as the rainproof covers that staff and assessors were able use to identify the different groups.

Other equipment that was purchased included; cooking stoves, new tents, rucksacks, sleeping bags, sleeping mats and compasses.