Award could be up for grabs at town’s care home

A member of staff at a Horncastle care home has been shortlisted for an award at a night which recognises care givers in the county.

Moira Tasker works at Tanglewood Care Home, in Louth Road.

She joins 13 other finalists from Tanglewood Care Homes across Lincolnshire who will find out their fate next week - after being nominated by care home managers, colleagues, residents or families.

Ms Tasker has been nominated in the residential category.

Now in its second year, the awards is celebrating outstanding care workers, teams and organisations in a ceremony organised by Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA).

The final is taking place at The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln on Thursday, February 22.

Melanie Weatherley, chair of the Lincolnshire Care Association, said: “The amazing work carers do isn’t celebrated enough so it’s an honour to host this event and recognise the great contribution of those from the care sector in Lincolnshire.

“I meet brilliant care workers, nurses and leaders every day and they deserve their work and achievements to be celebrated in such a way.

“The work they do in the county is so important and they are so valued by the people they care for, their colleagues and all of us who benefit from high quality care.”

Tracy Ann Shelbourn, founder and director of Tanglewood Care Homes, commented: “We are delighted to be part of the Lincolnshire Care Awards again this year.

“It is a special occasion for every care community in Lincolnshire to join hands in celebrating our ‘care heroes’ – dedicated nurses, carers and support teams that make a difference in the lives of the people we care for.”

• Tanglewood Care Home runs residential care homes in Horncastle, Coningsby, Alford, Boston and Spalding.