An illustrated aviation talk in Woodhall Spa will reveal the true history of the Polish airforce.

The lecture will be held at the Petwood Hotel on Thursday, November 15, from 7pm.

It will include the origins, growing pains, development and its desperate tragic defence of Poland in September 1939.

Admission is priced at £5 will all proceeds going to the RAF Ingham Heritage Centre.

The RAF Ingham Heritage Centre is the former Second World War bomber airfield that was home to 300 (Polish) Squadron and 305 (Polish) Squadron, and for a short period of time, 199 Squadron of the RAF.