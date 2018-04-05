Artist is brushing up ahead of TV appearance

Local artist Fraser Scarfe will appear on national television this Sunday (April 8) as a judge on a prime time programme that attracts millions of viewers.

The ‘Big Painting Challenge’ has just started a new series which is being shown on BBC 1 on Sunday evenings at 6pm.

The programme features a group of amateur artists who undertake an intensive five week ‘boot camp’, featuring a different subject each week.

Mr Scarfe will be joining presenters Mariella Frostrup and Rev Richard Cloes as a guest judge on the second episode this Sunday.

The episode will focus on landscape painting and was filmed in the Cotswolds and the National Gallery.

Mr Scarfe spent his childhood in Edlington, near Horncastle.

He was educated at the town’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School where his talent for drawing and painting flourished.

After studying a Foundation Art Course, Mr Scarfe took a ‘gap year’ during which he won the coveted SAA Artist of the Year award.

In 2008, he was appointed Artist in Residence at Lincoln Cathedral, culminating in a successful solo exhibition.

In 2012, Mr Scarfe became a student again, at the renowned Princes Drawing School in London.

The school was founded Prince Charles and was renamed the Royal Drawing School in 2014.

After completing his course, Mr Scarfe was offered the position of Drawing Year Programme Manager at the school which involved tuition and organising exhibitions and artist residencies for students.

While living locally, Mr Scarfe continues to work for the school and still demonstrates and instructs at workshops across the country.

Last year marked the publication of his highly acclaimed book ‘How To Paint Atmospheric Landscapes in Acrylic.’

Many of his paintings and drawings are in private collections in the UK, Europe and America.

Mr Scarfe’s family say they are looking forward to his TV appearance.

He has previously appeared on TV, including a series on Sky.

• For information, visit www.fraserscarfe.co.uk.