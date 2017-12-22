Aron ‘cutting back’ but has no plans to resign over health

A prominent Horncastle councillor has rebuffed suggestions that he is planning to quit politics because of health reasons.

Long-serving Town and County Councillor Bill Aron has stressed he will continue in both roles.

However, Coun Aron has confirmed he will be stepping down from his ‘Special Responsibilities’ at County Hall where he serves on a number of committees.

Speculation mounted that he was bowing out of public office all together increased with reports he had resigned as chairman of Stanhope Hall.

However, Coun Aron told the News: “I have been feeling unwell and have been advised (by specialists) to take it a bit easier.

“I am doing this by sharing the workload at Stanhope Hall and by stepping down from my special responsibilities at the County Council.”

Coun Aron did not reveal any further details, but described the speculation he was considering his future as a town and county councillor as ‘ridiculous.’

It has been a difficult 12 months for the local political stalwart.

He was caught in allegations about his allowance and expense claims as town mayor.

He rejoined the Conservatives after previously serving as a county councillor on an Independent ‘ticket’ and won the Horncastle ward with an increased majority.