Arnhem plans get boost from ELDC duo

Woodhall Spa’s district councillors Craig Leyland and Susanna Gorst have awarded £1,000 to the Arnhem 75th Commemoration Steering Group.

The Group is working in partnership with Lincoln Parachute Regimental Association to help fund activities regarding the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem during the Second World War.

The money is awarded from ELDC’s’ Community Grant fund.

Horncastle councillors Richard Avison, Fiona Martin and Sandra Campbell-Wardman have awarded £400 to Life Church Horncastle Messy Church to help purchase much needed craft equipment and speaker equipment.

In the Coningsby and Mareham ward, Coun Stan Avison has awarded £500 to T-Jazz Music Club at Tattershall to help with transport fees.

