Armistice 100: Memorial plaque unveiled at Goulceby

A plaque has been unveiled to remember those connected to Goulceby and Asterby who lost their lives during the Great War.

Villager Jenny Oates was inspired to research the names of those lost and told the congregation their stories during a special Remembrance Service, during which the memorial plaque was dedicated by the Rev Cilla Smith. The plaque was funded through an East Lindsey District Council grant and a private donation from the village.

Pictured with the plaque are (from left) Mayor of Horncastle, Coun Brian Burbidge; Julian Millington from the Horncastle & District Branch of the Royal British Legion; Jenny Oates; the Rev Cilla Smith, the Vice-Chairman of East Lindsey District Council, David Andrews; Chairman of Asterby and Goulceby Parish Council, Sandra Campbell-Wardman, and John Norman of the Royal British Legion.

The names on the plaque are: Pt Moses Griffin, Pt William Smith, L/C Percy Stubbs, Pt Bertram Blades, Engineer Albert Clayton and Pt Albert Holland.