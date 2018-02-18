Armed Forces charity looks to boost ‘team’ in Coningsby area - are you interested?

A charity set up to help former Armed Forces personnel is looking for two caseworkers to join a dedicated team of volunteers in the Coningsby area.

The latest research by SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has found that more than two in five (41%) British Armed Forces veterans surveyed, aged 25-45, have felt lonely, isolated, or suicidal since leaving the Armed Forces.

One in five (22%) veterans stating that they would feel less lonely if they had a stronger support group.

In a bid to meet this need - and ensure no veteran’s call goes unanswered - the SSAFA Lincolnshire Branch is urgently appealing to residents to join its network of dedicated volunteers and provide support for the Armed Forces community.

A spokesman for SSAFA said: “The transition back to civilian life after leaving the military can be difficult for some veterans.

“Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all change at once as they leave behind their usual support networks and try to acclimatise to their new life.”

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need.

This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

In addition to volunteer case workers, the Lincolnshire branch is also looking to recruit a treasurer and secretary to help continue its vital work with veterans and their families.

•If you are interested in joining the Lincolnshire team as a caseworker, please visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.