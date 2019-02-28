Are you interested in making lace?

Do you make lace or is it something you would like to know how to do?

Lincolnshire Lacemakers are holding another of their regular meetings in Horncastle this weekend.

Anyone interested is welcome to go along this Saturday, March 2, between 10am and 3pm to the Methodist Church in Queen Street.

On show will be a display of lace made by the members in the last year.

Go along to make lace and socialise with other lacemakers.

Admission is £3 at the door, which includes tea or coffee.

Take along a packed lunch if you are intending to stay all day.

The Lincolnshire Lacemakers group, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017, generally holds three meetings a year at Horncastle Methodist Church.

For more information, contact Jennifer on 01507 523221.