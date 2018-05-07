Small, voluntary, community and church groups across Lincolnshire are being invited to apply for funding grants of up to £25,000.

The Bishop of Lincoln’s Social Justice Fund is open to receive applications from groups supporting local community/church groups.

Groups must be working on projects relating to social cohesion, isolation and poverty.

Projects should demonstrate through their application the need for their project and a commitment to the long-term sustainability for the benefit of the community

Grants awarded will not cover general building work, but may be available for some small restoration/improvement work for kitchens and projects working with the homeless and or isolated communities.

The closing dates for applications is June 1, September 14, and December 1, 2018.

For details/application forms call 01529 305825.