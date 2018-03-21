Appeal for volunteers in Horncastle and Market Rasen

Age UK Lindsey has issued a ‘desperate need’ for befrienders in the Horncastle and Market Rasen area.

Age UK Lindsey is looking for befrienders in Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Coningsby, and also volunteers to help with the shop in Market Rasen.

The charity has 150 volunteers who work across all different departments from retail to befriending, but they always need more.

Nicki Lee, Service Manager for Volunteers said: “Volunteering is very rewarding and we have people of all ages and with different skills who all come for different reasons.

“Without their support and help, the charity would be very different. We always need volunteers to do a range of things and with different skillsets.”

A majority of volunteers are to be found helping staff across our nine shops.

Sue Stinson, volunteers at a shop in Spilsby and moved to Lincolnshire 13 years ago.

She said she did it as she couldn’t get a paid job in the area and didn’t want to be stuck at home.

Sue said: “I don’t see it as volunteering. I enjoy it and I’ve always enjoyed retail and customer service as I worked in hair and beauty.

“I come from London so working in a small town like this you get to know people really quickly and you make friends and have a laugh.”

Volunteering is very rewarding and the charity always need people with a variety of skills to assist us in helping the older people in East and West Lindsey and North Lincolnshire.

• To find out more about volunteering, call Nicki Lee on 01507 524242.