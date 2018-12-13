Appeal after suspicious male spotted in Scamblesby

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information after reports of crime in Scamblesby.

Rich Precious, Police and Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds, said: “At approximately 10.30pm last night (Wednesday, December 12) a suspicious male was disturbed in the rear garden of a property on Old Main Road in Scamblesby.

“The male was seen tip-toeing across a gravel yard and when realising he’d been seen has run off.

“He is described as a white male, in his 20s and he was wearing a green bomber type coat and beanie hat.

“This morning two reports have been made of vehicles having been broken into in the village again on Old Main Road and another on Church Lane.

“Tools have been taken from the van entered on Old Main Road.”

Police are asking for anyone who has CCTV cameras in the Scamblesby area to check their footage for any sightings.

• If you have any information relating to either of the offences, or if you saw this male, call 101 quoting incident number 486 of December 12.