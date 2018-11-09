Appeal after charity money tin goes missing from Woodhall Spa church

A money tin for the Royal British Legion has gone missing from St Peter’s Church, in Woodhall Spa.

The Woodhall Spa branch of the Royal British Legion contacted the Horncastle News after the tin went missing over the last few days.

Taking to Facebook, The Woodhall Spa Group of Churches wrote: “The money poppy tin is missing from St Peter’s Church, in Woodhall Spa.

“Very sad if someone took it.

“This box belongs to the Royal British Legion who with donations help so many people.”

• The branch is appealing for people to get in touch if they know anything about the whereabouts of the tin.