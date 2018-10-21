Ap-’peal’-ing theme for Horncastle church festival

Last year a galaxy of stars appeared over Horncastle Parish Church and this year they are ringing the changes.

St Mary’s popular Christmas Tree Festival will take place over the weekend of December 8 and 9, with this year’s theme being ‘Ding Dong Merrily on High’.

The aim is to create the largest ring of bells ever seen in St Mary’s, with the help of the town’s schools and local residents.

The individual trees will be decorated to reflect Christmas Carols.

Event organiser, Linda Patrick, said: “This is indeed going to be another fantastic and colourful community project, but we need lots of people to make it happen.”

The main bells are being crafted by the talented students at Banovallum School, while the clappers will be made up of small bells being decorated by those at the other schools.

The other bells - and the aim is to have more than 600 in total - will, it is hoped, be created by local residents.

As in previous years, local shops will be doing their bit to make it happen.

Fabric bells will be available at participating shops to pick up, take home and decorate in any way you like.

The fully decorated bell needs to be returned to the shop, or to the church by November 16.

For more details call 01507 527905 or 525600.