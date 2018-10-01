Annual Wragby event is set to give visitors the pip

Ever wondered what that mystery apple tree is? If your tree is at least 50 years old it just might be one of the potentially ‘lost’ Lincolnshire varieties.

Perhaps it is a Garrett’s Golden Pippin, Old Man, Shepherd’s Fame or William Ingall which were produced by the local nurseries of William Ingall at Louth, Rowsons at West Torrington and Pennells at Lincoln.

Go along to the seventh Apple Day in Wragby Town Hall this Sunday, October 7, when East of England Apples & Orchard Project (EEAOP) will have their team of experts on hand who may be able to identify it.

Take along three typical examples, with stalk intact, and a piece of stem with a few leaves.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm, with identification available from 11am to 3pm.

Go along too if you’re just interested in apples and want to know more about Lincolnshire’s unique varieties - most of them will be on display, plus around 100 other varieties.

There will also be the opportunity to order Lincolnshire variety apple trees, so if you are looking for an unusual fruit tree for your garden, go and see them.

Visitors to the event can also take along their own, clean apples for juicing, plus a container, which is free of charge for up to 10kg.

Juicing will be available from 11am to 3pm.

The day is hosted by Lincolnshire Organic Gardeners’ Organisation (LOGO) who will be offering members’ homegrown produce, including apples and juice, for sale, organic gardening advice and delicious homemade ‘appley’ refreshments.

There will also be activities to keep the children entertained.

And there will be plenty of other stalls too, including stalls Lincolnshire Beekeepers, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Lincoln Friends of the Earth, and Lincolnshire Willow basketmaking

Admission to the Apple Day is free.