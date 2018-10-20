Animal charity seeking dog walkers in Horncastle

An animal charity has issued an urgent appeal to find dog walking volunteers to help a Horncastle resident.

The Cinnamon Trust is the national charity whose wonderful volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care.

A spokesman from The Cinnamon Trust said: “We urgently need dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Horncastle and their lovely dog Darcy a 10-year-old Standard Poodle who would love to go for a good walk, so we wondered whether anyone might like to volunteer to help.

“What happens if illness, injury or just the fact that we all get older eventually affects our ability to look after our four legged companions?

“A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them.

“This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

“We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital care, we’ll fetch the cat food, even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.”

If you would like to help or to find out more, call Sally or Tressa on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk