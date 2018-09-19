Anglian Water reveals all about £653,000 sewer upgrade in Horncastle

Anglian Water has revealed details of a £653,000 sewer upgrade on Langton Hill in Horncastle.

The company says that with more then a million new homes forecast to be built across the region by 2050, it is ensuring that its sewer network can continue to meet the demands of a growing population.

Anglian Water has begun the work on a ’vital sewer upgrade’ costing £635,000.

The improvement will see the construction of 550m of new sewer pipe with an increased capacity to take used water away from nearby homes.

Work on the scheme commenced on August 20 and it will by completed by mid-November.

In order to ensure that works can be completed safely and as quickly as possible, traffic management is already in place.

Four-way traffic lights are in place on Langton Hill, at the junctions with Station Lane and Osbourne Way (until the end of October).

There may be some further work in the roads in Osbourne Way and Station Lane in early November, although plans for this are still being finalised.

Throughout the scheme, access for residents, pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Regan Harris, Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the work will cause some disruption to local residents, and we’re sorry for this.

“We’ll be doing all we can to limit any inconvenience and would like to thank customers for their patience while we complete this work.“

“Our teams will be working between 7.30am – 5.30pm on weekdays, with occasional weekend work, if required, in order to complete the work as soon as possible.”

“Customers can click hereto keep up to date with our work.”

• There is a full closure in place at the foot of Langton Hill to allow improvements to be carried out at the junction with the A158 (Lincoln Road) and West Street.

The overall situation on Langton Hill has has sparked lengthy delays and concerns about drivers using back roads as diversion routes.

There have also been complaints from some motorists about poor signage warning of road closures and diversion routes.