Anglian Water have now repaired burst water main in Horncastle

Anglian Water have thanked residents for their patience after a water main burst in the town yesterday morning (Tuesday).

An update posted in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) read: “Thanks for your patience, we’ve now completed the repair.

“Even though the water is back, it may look a little cloudy or discoloured, but if you run your tap for a few minutes it should clear - you can find more information about the appearance of your water here

“If you’re having a problem with low pressure or no water, or if your water isn’t clearing after running the tap, please call us on 03457 145 145 or find us on Facebook or Twitter so we can look into this for you.

“Again, we’re really sorry for any inconvenience we’ve caused by this interruption.”

The water main burst at the Boston Road traffic lights yesterday morning.

Anglian Water had promised the repair would be completed by 4pm, but then pushed the time back to 10pm as it was a complex job to repair the water main.

• A Horncastle News reader contacted The News last night to say the work would instead be completed by 9am this morning (Wednesday).