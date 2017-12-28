Angels from the realms of Wragby

Members of Wragby Methodist Church have been busy over the past year knitting more than 350 angels.

Overnight last week, a small team went around the village and tied the angels to fences, gates, hedges and notice boards.

When children went to school the next day, they could take them off and keep them to share the Christmas message.

Pictured with the angels before heading out to place them around Wragby are, from left, Mike Fricke, Laurie Lambert, David Parsons, Mo Fricke, Maureen Hookings Joyce Parsons and Ann Lambert.