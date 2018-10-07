Amowing they will go

The Lions Pride went out to mow, went to mow a meadow, one pride and helpers too went to mow a meadow...

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club is responsible for the maintenance of the Pingle Nature reserve and recently mowed the wildflower meadow.

They were joined by volunteers Paul Maltby and his daughters, Lily and Grace.

Next Wednesday, October 10, weather permitting, they hope to do a litter pick there and cut back some of the excessive summer growth, starting at 10am.

Volunteers welcome; contact 01526 342036.