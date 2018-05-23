All the fun of the fair on offer at village auction

Have you ever fancied owning a carved and painted peacock gondola...or even a ticket office and some ride animals?

Now could be your chance as East Anglian-based auctioneers, Cheffins, will sell a collection of fairground memorabilia on Saturday in New Bolingbroke.

One of the many items up for auction. EMN-180523-103706001

The auction is on behalf of the Rundle family and will take place at the premises of John H Rundle in the village.

The Rundle Collection will comprise of over 800 lots in total including fairground memorabilia comprising of artwork, rounding boards, a ticket office and ride animals.

Also available will be steam engines, oil engines, enamel signs, models, headlamps, spares and bygones.

The collection was started by John Harness Rundle in 1913 with a brand new five ton Wellington steam tractor and has been amassed by three generations of the family over the past 105 years.

Another fairground memorabilia item. EMN-180523-103717001

Other highlights of the sale are mainly among the fairground items which include memorabilia such as the carved and painted peacock gondola, dating back to c.1900 which is from the Tussauds Collection of Fairground Art and is estimated at £4,000 - £5,000.

In addition there is a 1909 Orton road/rail living van which was known to have been owned by a member of the famous Asplands Fair (£15,000 - £20,000) and a 1912 Brown & May portable engine which was bought by Alan Rundle in 1987 and could make £20,000.

Jeremy Curzon, Director, Cheffins said: “The biggest draw for this sale will be the fairground items, for which there are some serious collectors within the market.

“The Rundle family are a dynasty when it comes to fairground and steam memorabilia and their reputation as owners of a broad and varied collection of these items will help to attract buyers on the day.

“This sale will be one of the most unusual hosted within this niche market with pieces on offer from 1930s cinema projectors to steam engines and everything in between.”

The sale will take place next Saturday, June 2, at the premises of John H Rundle, New Bolingbroke, Boston.

For more, click here or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.