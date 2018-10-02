All that jazz at Horncastle School

Banovallum School has hit the high notes again after hosting a successful jazz band workshop.

Students from Tattershall Primary School and Horncastle Community Primary School were invited to play with Banovallum’s own jazz band.

Jazz trombonist David Pearce ran the workshop, inspiring 40 young musicians on a variety of different instruments, including drums, keyboard, guitar, bass guitar, alto sax, trumpet, trombone, baritone, French horn and tenor horn.

With David’s help, children learned to play in an ensemble, how to give music a ‘swing feeling’ and to improvise based around different scales.

The day was rounded by a concert which allowed the children to highlight their new skills. Some of them bravely volunteered for solos.

It was a really successful day and Banovallum’s music department is looking forward to working with both primary schools and Mr Pearce in the future.