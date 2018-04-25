All systems go at Baumber attraction

One of the area’s success stories from 2017 is determined to enjoy an even bigger and better 2018.

The beautiful Walled Garden in Baumber will open on Sunday (April 29) for the start of the season.

Owner Sonia Elton, pictured with husband Dave, said: “We have expanded once again. We have planning permission to have a marquee and hold events. Last week, we also received a licence to hold civil weddings and we already have four couples booked in for 2018.

“We are employing more local part-time staff and opening some weekends for special events.

“ We have refurbished another building attached to the cafe, so we have our own kitchen now.”

After Sunday, the garden will open every Thursday and Friday from 11am to 4pm.

Mrs Elton added: “We are holding our first Wedding Fayre on Sunday, May 6 and although the marquee will not be fully dressed, it should look nice and give prospective customers an idea of our style.

“We have lots of groups booked in to visit us for a guided tour and we have tripled the amount of courses we now run to include garden design, photography, garden crafts and wedding floristry, as well as weekly Tai Chi and Doa Yin Classes ( Chinese Yoga). Visit www.walledgardenbaumber.co.uk