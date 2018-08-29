All smiles as visitors enjoy Tanglewood event

There were smiles all round recently as Tanglewood Care Home, in Horncastle invited visitors to a summer fair.

The Louth Road care home staged the summer event earlier this month and it proved to be a real success.

Horncastle Mayor, Councillor Brian Burbidge officially opened the summer fair.

Jenny Webb was on hand to entertain crowds with classic songs.

Florence Moore, Activities Coordinator at Tanglewood said: “We had a very successful day and raised over £500 for our ‘residents fund’.

“Luckily for us the weather held out and we were able to make use of our lovely garden.

“This was especially useful for the exotic animals – which included 2 pythons, a monitor lizard, a skunk, a tarantula, a pygmy hedgehog, giant snails and millipedes, a tortoise and a tenrec.”

The next event at Tanglewood is tomorrow (Thursday, August 30) when a ‘dementia café’ will be held. This time the theme is the seaside.

• All pictures by freelance photographer John Aron.