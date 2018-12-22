All smiles as Horncastle school staff member recognised

A staff member at a Horncastle school who has given a helping hand to generations of students, has been recognised for her hard work.

Jo Priestner is the Careers Officer and Work Experience Co-Ordinator at Banovallum School.

The Education Business Partnership - a body which organises work experience in Lincolnshire - presented Jo with a coveted award last month. She is now the proud winner of the EBP’s Work Experience Co-ordinator of the Year.

Headteacher at the school, Grant Edgar, praised Jo for her hard work and determination in her role. He said: “This is an amazing award for Jo and a tribute to the hard work and commitment she shows.

“Generations of Banovallum students owe their successful first steps in their career to Jo, and the excellent advice she has given them.

“Jo is also responsible for press releases and was far too modest to put one out celebrating her award.”

Jo was nominated for the award by a fellow staff member at Banovallum School.

Nominating Jo, the staff member said: “For the past eight years, I have had the pleasure of working with Jo.

“She is truly remarkable and will do everything in her power to make sure the students have the best experience with the work experience programme they use within the school.

“Not only does Jo put the young people first, but she also thinks about the employers, and makes sure the right student is being placed, so that it gives both the employer and the young person the most valuable experience they can get.”