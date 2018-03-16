All on cue for Coningsby & Tattershall Lions’ charity tournament

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club held a charity pool tournament in the Black Horse to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

A good time was had by all who participated in a closely fought competition.

All cued up for the charity pool night EMN-181203-125749001

Winners were Dave and Jamie Jordan from the Black Horse, with the runners-up a team from Harpars Bar in Horncastle -Thomas Rawdon, Michael Harness, Philip Sanderson and Roland Renalo.

Trophies were presented by Lion Brian Haskett under the watchful eye of landlord Ken.

The Lions also held a raffle, with the many prizes won by competitors and Black Horse customers, and thanks go to all who supported the event.

The home team of Dave and Jamie Jordan won the event EMN-181203-125829001