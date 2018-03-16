All on cue for Coningsby & Tattershall Lions’ charity tournament

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club held a charity pool tournament in the Black Horse to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
A good time was had by all who participated in a closely fought competition.
Winners were Dave and Jamie Jordan from the Black Horse, with the runners-up a team from Harpars Bar in Horncastle -Thomas Rawdon, Michael Harness, Philip Sanderson and Roland Renalo.
Trophies were presented by Lion Brian Haskett under the watchful eye of landlord Ken.
The Lions also held a raffle, with the many prizes won by competitors and Black Horse customers, and thanks go to all who supported the event.