All clear after water main bursts in Horncastle

Anglian Water warned residents in the Langton Hill area of Horncastle to boil their tap water earlier today (Tuesday) as they repaired a burst main.

Properties on Langton Hill, Langton Drive, Langton Close, Millstone Close, Brackenbury Close and Woodhall Road were among those affected.

A letter sent to residents. EMN-190115-144351001

Anglian published an update on their website earlier this afternoon to confirm the main had been repaired.

The company indicated tap water might still appear cloudy or discoloured.

They advised it should clear - if users ran their taps for a few minutes.

Anglian also apologised for an inconvenience caused by the disruption.

The company advised anyone with any problems to contact them om 03451 145 145 or via Facebook or Twitter.