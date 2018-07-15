All change at Horncastle Lions Club

The Horncastle Lions Club met at the Admiral Rodney Hotel on Wednesday evening (July 11) for their annual change over dinner.

The event sees the retiring president and officers hand over to their successors for the coming year.

In this case retiring president Tom Rayner handed over the chain of office to the retiring secretary Phil Walter.

By coincidence both Tom and Phil both served as policemen at the Met before eventually retiring to Horncastle.

Phil completed thirty year’s service many of them as a police dog handler before moving to work in Lincolnshire schools for another 13 years before finally retiring.

In his speech past president Tom apologised for the inconvenience of having to have the England’s World Cup semi-final match against Croatia on the screen during the meal - apparently FIFA had not consulted Horncastle Lions before fixing the date.

Tom went on to thank the Lions for their efforts and support in what had been a very successful year for the club.