Alford man ‘who used alcohol to combat anxiety’ is banned after drink-driving

An Alford man facing a charge of drunk driving, has told a court that he drank throughout the day to combat anxiety and a fear of meeting people.

Tarek Ibrahim, 30, of Conlie Close, admitted driving with a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the limit of 35, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The court was told that he was stopped in his Audi car in the early hours of May 18 in Station Road because police had observed him driving very slowly.

Suleman Baig, mitigating, said Ibrahim had suffered from anxiety for some time and had turned to alcohol to face going out of his home and meeting people.

He said he’d had a tough day on May 18 and had been consuming alcohol all day before driving home.

Mr Baig said Ibrahim had now referred himself to Addaction and his GP and was attending counselling sessions, but he was unsure if he would be able to keep his job.

Ibrahim was banned from driving for 20 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.