Alford man admits pocketing cash donated for plaque in memory of dead brother

An Alford man is set to face sentence later this month after he admitted today, (Tuesday, October 16), that he pocketed cash donated for a plaque in memory of his dead brother.

Ford Anthony North, who had been due to stand trial in front of a jury this week, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft and two charges of fraud between January 1 and February 28, 2017 when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

The charges relate to North, 26, of Chauntry Road, Alford, fraudulently asking for donations of money saying it was to be used to pay for a memorial plaque for his brother Chase Tate who was formerly known as Chase North.

Sam Skinner, prosecuting, said that “just over £1,000” was involved.

North was granted bail and will appear back before the Crown Court for sentence on October 26.

Judge Simon Hirst ordered that the probation service produce a pre-sentence report on the defendant.

The judge told North: “I can’t sentence you today. I will order a pre-sentence report in your case.

“By doing so I am not holding out any promise of what will happen to you. Custody is still an option in this case, but given your age, your relative lack of convictions and the amount involved it seems to me that the court would be assisted by a report.”

Chase Tate , 23, died on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby on Saturday, January 7, 2017 in a hit and run incident.